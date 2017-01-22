Chelsea defender Gary Cahill talks up the importance of his side's cushion at the top of the table following their 2-0 victory over Hull City in the Premier League.

Goals from Diego Costa and the England defender saw Antonio Conte's side move eight points clear at the summit, leaving them with breathing space ahead of some vital coming clashes with both Liverpool and Arsenal.

"At 1-0 it was dangerous and they were difficult to play against, they gave it a great go," said Cahill, according to The Mirror. "I see a healthy gap for us. We were determined to keep the gap there going into two massive games.

"It's a massive two to three weeks for us and this was part of that. We got over the first hurdle.

"We have two massive games coming up and the aim was to go into it with that gap. We are not complacent at all and we'll keep pushing."

The Blues have so far amassed 55 points from 22 games this season.