Chelsea coach Antonio Conte states that he hopes that Diego Costa's performance against Hull City will end speculation surrounding the frontman's future at the club.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has suggested that he hopes Diego Costa's goal-scoring return against Hull City will end the speculation surrounding the striker's future at the club.

The Spain forward was dropped by Conte for the Blues' previous fixture against Leicester City following reports of an argument with a fitness coach, but the 28-year-old made an impact on his return by opening the scoring in the club's 2-0 win over the struggling Tigers.

"If I remember well, I told you that I have to make the best decision for the team. If Diego wasn't ready to play today or my choice was bad, the fault was mine. Not the player's. I think Diego played a really good game with a good attitude," said Conte, according to the Telegraph.

"I repeat, he's very happy to stay with us and to play with Chelsea. For us, now, it's very important for us to concentrate on the present and not try to see too far into the future. That will risk not seeing the present.

"It's important Diego played a good game and I hope with this game to finish the speculation about him, about me and him, about Chelsea. I think we showed that we are a team with a great unity and I think this is the real value that helps us stay top of the table."

Chelsea currently hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Arsenal at the top of the league standings.