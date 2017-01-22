Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admits that he is pleased for Diego Costa following the striker's goal-scoring return against Hull City in the Premier League.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has talked up the performance of striker Diego Costa following the club's 2-0 win over Hull City in the Premier League.

Costa was dropped from Chelsea's last league fixture against Leicester City following a reported confrontation with a club fitness coach, but Conte was full of praise for the frontman after he made an important goal-scoring contribution on his return against the Tigers.

"His performance was good and I am pleased for this," Conte told Sky Sports after the game.

"In the press conference before the game a lot of people asked me about his form, his attitude, and I said took the best decision for the team and I think I made the best decision after this performance.

"It is normal to receive a lot of questions [about Costa]. The most important thing for us is the answer on the pitch, for the player, for me, for club, for fans and for the league table."

Conte's Chelsea side now hold an eight-point advantage at the top of the league table.