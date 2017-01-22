Jan 22, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
2-0
Hull City
Costa (45'), Cahill (81')
Kante (43')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Dawson (7'), Davies (26'), Robertson (52')

Antonio Conte 'pleased' for Diego Costa after goal-scoring return

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admits that he is pleased for Diego Costa following the striker's goal-scoring return against Hull City in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 19:48 UK

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has talked up the performance of striker Diego Costa following the club's 2-0 win over Hull City in the Premier League.

Costa was dropped from Chelsea's last league fixture against Leicester City following a reported confrontation with a club fitness coach, but Conte was full of praise for the frontman after he made an important goal-scoring contribution on his return against the Tigers.

"His performance was good and I am pleased for this," Conte told Sky Sports after the game.

"In the press conference before the game a lot of people asked me about his form, his attitude, and I said took the best decision for the team and I think I made the best decision after this performance.

"It is normal to receive a lot of questions [about Costa]. The most important thing for us is the answer on the pitch, for the player, for me, for club, for fans and for the league table."

Conte's Chelsea side now hold an eight-point advantage at the top of the league table.

Willian celebrates scoring (apparently) with Diego Costa during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Read Next:
Cahill "delighted" to have Costa back
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Gary Cahill, Diego Costa, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Result: Chelsea extend lead at top of Premier League table with win over Hull City
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Antonio Conte 'pleased' for Diego Costa after goal-scoring return
Silva frustrated by "cheap" goalCahill "delighted" to have Costa backTeam News: Costa back for ChelseaCourtois: Diego Costa rumours "not nice"Clement reiterates stance on Fernando Llorente
Chelsea set £130m asking price for Costa?PL trio take interest in Inter midfielder?Conte: 'Ake is ready to play for Chelsea'Conte warns against Chelsea complacencyConte confirms bid for Asmir Begovic
> Chelsea Homepage
More Hull City News
Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Result: Chelsea extend lead at top of Premier League table with win over Hull City
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Antonio Conte 'pleased' for Diego Costa after goal-scoring return
Silva frustrated by "cheap" goalCahill "delighted" to have Costa backTeam News: Costa back for ChelseaReport: Hull reject Boro's Snodgrass bidMarco Silva: 'Players starting to believe'
Conte warns against Chelsea complacencyDiego Costa available to face Hull CityHull sign defender Elabdelluoui on loanLivermore completes West Brom moveHull close to deal for Olympiacos defender?
> Hull City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand