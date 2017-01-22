Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has revealed his delight at the return of Diego Costa following the striker's contribution to the club's 2-0 victory over Hull City in the Premier League.
Spain forward Costa was recently dropped from Antonio Conte's side following a reported confrontation with a Blues fitness coach, but the 28-year-old made an instant impact on his return to the squad with a goal against the Tigers.
"He is delighted to come back. There has been a lot of talk, if he misses one game you are hearing about all the different stories," Cahill told Sky Sports after the game.
"It gets a bit tiring and the best way to respond is to get a goal. We are delighted to have him back in the team."
Antonio Conte's Chelsea now hold an eight-point advantage at the top of the league standings.