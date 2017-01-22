Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill admits that his side are "delighted" to have Diego Costa back in the team following the striker's scoring contribution against Hull City.

Spain forward Costa was recently dropped from Antonio Conte's side following a reported confrontation with a Blues fitness coach, but the 28-year-old made an instant impact on his return to the squad with a goal against the Tigers.

"He is delighted to come back. There has been a lot of talk, if he misses one game you are hearing about all the different stories," Cahill told Sky Sports after the game.

"It gets a bit tiring and the best way to respond is to get a goal. We are delighted to have him back in the team."

Antonio Conte's Chelsea now hold an eight-point advantage at the top of the league standings.