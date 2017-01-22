Chelsea defender Gary Cahill joins John Terry and Steve Holland in visiting Ryan Mason in hospital after the Hull City midfielder suffered a serious head injury.

The 25-year-old is currently in a stable condition at St Mary's hospital in West London after undergoing surgery.

The midfielder required an oxygen mask when he was stretchered off following a collision with Cahill in the 12th minute of Hull's 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

According to the London Evening Standard, Cahill joined Chelsea captain John Terry and assistant manager Steve Holland in visiting the hospital, where they spent time with Mason's parents.

The Chelsea trio were unable to see Mason himself as the midfielder was undergoing surgery.