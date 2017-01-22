Jan 22, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
2-0
Hull City
Costa (45'), Cahill (81')
Kante (43')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Dawson (7'), Davies (26'), Robertson (52')

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill visits Ryan Mason in hospital following head injury

Gary Cahill of Chelsea in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill joins John Terry and Steve Holland in visiting Ryan Mason in hospital after the Hull City midfielder suffered a serious head injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 12:57 UK

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill reportedly visited Ryan Mason in hospital after the pair's clash of heads resulted in the Hull City midfielder fracturing his skull.

The 25-year-old is currently in a stable condition at St Mary's hospital in West London after undergoing surgery.

The midfielder required an oxygen mask when he was stretchered off following a collision with Cahill in the 12th minute of Hull's 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

According to the London Evening Standard, Cahill joined Chelsea captain John Terry and assistant manager Steve Holland in visiting the hospital, where they spent time with Mason's parents.

The Chelsea trio were unable to see Mason himself as the midfielder was undergoing surgery.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Conte: 'I hope this ends Costa speculation'
>
View our homepages for Gary Cahill, Ryan Mason, John Terry, Steve Holland, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Manchester United, Chelsea in '£172m Gareth Bale battle'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Result: Chelsea extend lead at top of Premier League table with win over Hull City
Didier Drogba shelves Australian moveGary Cahill visits Mason in hospitalEverton eyeing Ivanovic swoop?Cahill: 'I see a healthy gap for us'Conte: 'I hope this ends Costa speculation'
Antonio Conte 'pleased' for Diego CostaSilva frustrated by "cheap" goalCahill "delighted" to have Costa backTeam News: Costa back for ChelseaCourtois: Diego Costa rumours "not nice"
> Chelsea Homepage
More Hull City News
Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Ryan Mason in action for Hull City on October 1, 2016
Ryan Mason awake, doing "good" in hospital
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Result: Chelsea extend lead at top of Premier League table with win over Hull City
Gary Cahill visits Mason in hospitalPhelan confident Mason will resume careerLiverpool to send Markovic to Hull?Mason undergoes operation after skull fractureCahill: 'I see a healthy gap for us'
Hull City eyeing £13m Luka Milivojevic?Conte: 'I hope this ends Costa speculation'Antonio Conte 'pleased' for Diego CostaSilva frustrated by "cheap" goalCahill "delighted" to have Costa back
> Hull City Homepage