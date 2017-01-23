Everton are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic amid rumours that Phil Jagielka could leave this month.

Everton are reportedly keeping an eye on Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic ahead of a potential move.

The Merseyside outfit may soon be in the market for a new defender amid rumours that Phil Jagielka is considering ending his 10-year stay at Everton.

According to the Daily Mail, Jagielka is seeking talks over his future, which has prompted the Toffees to look at other options, with Ivanovic on the list.

The 32-year-old Serbian has started just six Premier League games this season under manager Antonio Conte, who prefers a back three of Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta and David Luiz.

As for Jagielka, the 34-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from West Ham United, Sunderland, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, Southampton and Swansea City.