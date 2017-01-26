Jose Mourinho refuses to accept Manchester United's defeat to Hull City in the EFL Cup, insisting that his team remain unbeaten.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has refused to accept that his side lost to Hull City in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.

The Red Devils made it through to the Wembley final 3-2 on aggregate, but they were beaten 2-1 at the KCOM Stadium on Thursday night.

Tom Huddlestone put the Tigers in front from the penalty spot after referee Jon Moss penalised Marcos Rojo for appearing to tug Harry Maguire's shirt.

Paul Pogba equalised in the second half, and even though Oumar Niasse netted for Hull in the 85th minute, it was not enough to inspire a comeback.

The result ended United's 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions, but Mourinho thinks that his team's record is still intact as he refused to acknowledge Huddlestone's penalty.

"We didn't lose, it was 1-1. I only saw two goals. I saw a Pogba goal and their goal, a fantastic goal," Mourinho told reporters in his post-match press conference. "It was 1-1, we are still unbeaten. I think 18 matches unbeaten is amazing.

"I didn't see Hull's first goal. We celebrate, we are in the final. I don't want to speak about the penalty or the performance. The game was in our pocket, under our control, and something happened to open the game.

"The game was dead. The game was what we wanted it to be. I don't want to say anything else, it is enough."

United will face Southampton at Wembley on February 26 in the first cup final of the season.