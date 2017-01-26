Jan 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
2-1
Man UtdManchester United
Huddlestone (35'), Niasse (85')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Pogba (66')
Jones (11'), Rojo (87')

Jose Mourinho refuses to accept Manchester United's defeat in EFL Cup

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho refuses to accept Manchester United's defeat to Hull City in the EFL Cup, insisting that his team remain unbeaten.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 at 09:34 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has refused to accept that his side lost to Hull City in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.

The Red Devils made it through to the Wembley final 3-2 on aggregate, but they were beaten 2-1 at the KCOM Stadium on Thursday night.

Tom Huddlestone put the Tigers in front from the penalty spot after referee Jon Moss penalised Marcos Rojo for appearing to tug Harry Maguire's shirt.

Paul Pogba equalised in the second half, and even though Oumar Niasse netted for Hull in the 85th minute, it was not enough to inspire a comeback.

The result ended United's 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions, but Mourinho thinks that his team's record is still intact as he refused to acknowledge Huddlestone's penalty.

"We didn't lose, it was 1-1. I only saw two goals. I saw a Pogba goal and their goal, a fantastic goal," Mourinho told reporters in his post-match press conference. "It was 1-1, we are still unbeaten. I think 18 matches unbeaten is amazing.

"I didn't see Hull's first goal. We celebrate, we are in the final. I don't want to speak about the penalty or the performance. The game was in our pocket, under our control, and something happened to open the game.

"The game was dead. The game was what we wanted it to be. I don't want to say anything else, it is enough."

United will face Southampton at Wembley on February 26 in the first cup final of the season.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho cuts post-match interview short
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Tom Huddlestone, Jon Moss, Marcos Rojo, Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba, Oumar Niasse, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho refuses to accept Manchester United's defeat in EFL Cup
 David Meyler and Marcus Rashford in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Hull City 2-1 Manchester United (Manchester United win 3-2 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Danny Rose on radar of Manchester United, Manchester City
Silva: 'Mixed emotions after Man Utd win'Mourinho cuts post-match interview shortResult: Man Utd survive scare to reach finalUnited 'using Pogba to tempt Griezmann'Team News: Jose Mourinho names strong XI at Hull
Young 'omitted from United squad'Rio wants Griezmann, Bale at UnitedDepay: 'No problems with Mourinho'Neville: 'Martial not reaching potential'Man Utd 'to reject Fosu-Mensah bids'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version