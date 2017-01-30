New Transfer Talk header

Report: West Ham United eye £9m Harry Maguire swoop

A report claims that West Ham United are preparing a £9m bid for Hull City centre-back Harry Maguire.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 15:04 UK

West Ham United are reportedly considering a deadline-day move for Hull City defender Harry Maguire.

The Hammers have already signed Robert Snodgrass from Hull in this month's transfer window, but according to The Sun, Maguire is another target for the London outfit.

The 23-year-old joined Hull from Sheffield United in the summer of 2014 and has made 19 appearances for the struggling Premier League outfit this term.

It is understood that West Ham will attempt to entice Hull into a sale with a £9m bid for the centre-back as Hammers boss Slaven Bilic seeks a defensive signing before Tuesday's deadline.

In addition to Snodgrass, Jake Livermore has also left Marco Silva's side this month, with the midfielder joining West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds United 'expect to sign Ashley Fletcher on loan'
 Report: West Ham United eye £9m Harry Maguire swoop
 West Ham United confirm departure of Dimitri Payet to Marseille for £25m.
Hull City 'agree Adlene Guedioura fee'
 Report: West Ham United eye £9m Harry Maguire swoop
 Hull City, Swansea City 'want Diego Poyet'
