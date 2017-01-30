A report claims that West Ham United are preparing a £9m bid for Hull City centre-back Harry Maguire.

West Ham United are reportedly considering a deadline-day move for Hull City defender Harry Maguire.

The Hammers have already signed Robert Snodgrass from Hull in this month's transfer window, but according to The Sun, Maguire is another target for the London outfit.

The 23-year-old joined Hull from Sheffield United in the summer of 2014 and has made 19 appearances for the struggling Premier League outfit this term.

It is understood that West Ham will attempt to entice Hull into a sale with a £9m bid for the centre-back as Hammers boss Slaven Bilic seeks a defensive signing before Tuesday's deadline.

In addition to Snodgrass, Jake Livermore has also left Marco Silva's side this month, with the midfielder joining West Bromwich Albion.