Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason discharged from hospital following head injury

Ryan Mason in action for Hull City on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital, the Tigers have confirmed.
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 19:27 UK

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital a week after suffering a fractured skull in a Premier League clash against Chelsea.

The 25-year-old clashed heads with Blues defender Gary Cahill 13 minutes into the match on January 22 and was taken to St Mary's Hospital in London, where he had surgery.

A statement on the Tigers website confirmed the news and added: "Ryan will now continue his recovery and early stages of rehabilitation at home.

"The club would once again like to place on record its thanks to everybody who has been involved in Ryan's care so far."

Hull were defeated 2-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

