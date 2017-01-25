Hull City manager Marco Silva reveals that he will take the entire squad to visit Ryan Mason in hospital this weekend.

Hull City manager Marco Silva has revealed that he will take his players to visit Ryan Mason in hospital on Sunday.

The 25-year-old midfielder is currently recuperating at St Mary's Hospital in London after fracturing his skull in a collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Silva and Tigers captain Michael Dawson visited Mason the day after the incident, but now the manager plans to take the entire squad to see him after their FA Cup fourth-round encounter at Fulham this weekend.

"It is not easy for our squad, but we need to be strong together, fight together and support Ryan," he told reporters at his Wednesday morning press conference. "We have a good atmosphere but in these moments we play for our fans, for ourselves and for Ryan for sure.

"The response has been fantastic, because it is important to support his family and the player together. In these moments we need to forget everything and concentrate on him."

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the club revealed that Mason is making "excellent progress" in his recovery.