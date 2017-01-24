Crowd generic

Hull City say that midfielder Ryan Mason "continues to make excellent progress" in his recovery from a skull fracture sustained against Chelsea on Sunday.
Hull City have said that midfielder Ryan Mason "continues to make excellent progress" in his recovery from a skull fracture.

On Sunday afternoon, Mason clashed heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill before being taken to St Mary's Hospital in London where he underwent surgery on the injury.

However, Hull revealed on Monday that Mason had been speaking about the incident and they have since announced further positive news regarding the 25-year-old.

A statement read: "The club can confirm that Ryan Mason continues to make excellent progress after sustaining a skull fracture in Sunday's game against Chelsea.

"He will continue to be closely monitored by staff at St Mary's Hospital over the next few days, whilst also remaining in contact with our medical team to assess his progress.

"There will be no further updates from the club until there are any changes in Ryan's condition. We also ask that people respect Ryan and his family's privacy whilst he remains in hospital."

Mason moved to the KCOM Stadium during the summer, and has made 20 appearances since linking up with the Tigers.

