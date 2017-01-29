Fulham put four past Hull City on their way to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Hull City have become the latest top flight side to bow out of the FA Cup after losing 4-1 at Fulham in round four.

Sone Aluko gave the Championship outfit the lead in the 17th minute, guiding the ball home from close range after Tomas Kalas nodded Stefan Johansen's cross into his path.

Aluko proved a handful for the Hull defence throughout, and he almost doubled the hosts' lead shortly before half time when he beat two players and shot narrowly wide.

After spending much of the first period on the back foot, Hull drew themselves level moments into the second half when Evandro headed Andrew Robertson's cross into the Fulham net, but the parity proved short-lived.

The home side found themselves back in front just five minutes later as Chris Martin slid home from close range, turning Ryan Sessegnon's square pass into the net following more good work from Aluko.

Martin returned the favour in the 66th minute by teeing up Sessegnon in front of goal, allowing the youngster to rifle home the Whites' third and give his team some breathing space.

Fulham netted their four in the 77th minute when Tom Cairney lined up Johansen from 10 yards out and the former Celtic man let fly, making the net bulge to inflict more damage on the Premier League strugglers.

The result sees Hull crash out of two cup competition within the space of week, having lost to Manchester United in the League Cup semi-finals days earlier, while Fulham march on to round five.