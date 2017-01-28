Derby County striker Chris Martin, currently on loan at Fulham, signs a contract extension at the iPro Stadium until 2020.

Chris Martin has signed a new contract with Derby County that will keep him at the iPro Stadium until the summer of 2020.

The 28-year-old striker is currently on a season-long loan at fellow Championship side Fulham, where he has scored nine goals in 20 appearances.

"At the start of this season I was not in the previous manager's plans, which is a decision that I completely understood and respected, and as a result I had the opportunity to move to Fulham on loan," Martin told Sky Sports News.

"I am thankful that the board only allowed the move on a temporary basis, because I really didn't want to leave Derby and my family is settled in the area too.

"I enjoyed playing under Steve McClaren in the past and I feel that he got the best out of me, so I look forward to doing so as soon as possible. I really am excited and happy to be signing this new contract."

The former Norwich City man was prolific during McClaren's first spell in charge at the east Midlands club, scoring 40 goals in 80 appearances between 2013 and 2015.