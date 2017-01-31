A report claims that Newcastle United are confident of sealing a return for Crystal Palace attacker Andros Townsend this month.

Newcastle United are reportedly confident of completing a deal for Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend before the January transfer window slams shut on Tuesday night.

The Magpies have been strongly linked with a move for the England international over the last week, although the 25-year-old has travelled with Palace for their Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

According to The Mirror, Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez believes that a £13m deal for the attacker will be completed on deadline day, which is expected to signal the departure of Sammy Ameobi.

Townsend joined Newcastle from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2016, but could not prevent the Magpies from being relegated from the Premier League last season and moved on to Palace in the summer.

The 13-time England international has only scored once in 25 appearances for Palace this term.