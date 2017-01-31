Bournemouth are reportedly trying to seal a permanent move for Chelsea's Nathan Ake, while their pursuit of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic continues.

Bournemouth are reportedly determined to sign Nathan Ake on a permanent deal after having him on loan from Chelsea in the first half of the season.

The 21-year-old, who can play on the left side of defence or midfield, impressed Cherries manager Eddie Howe in 10 Premier League appearances, eight of which were starts.

Chelsea recalled Ake earlier this month, with Blues boss Antonio Conte being keen to slowly integrate the young player into his first team, but he is not yet cementing a regular starting spot.

According to The Mirror, Bournemouth will try to get a deal done for Ake today, while also trying to clinch Chelsea's second-choice goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

It is believed that the deals will only go through if Conte can find replacements for both players in around 13 hours, but it is made more difficult considering that Begovic is with the Blues team on Merseyside ahead of tonight's clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

The West London outfit have been looking at Celtic shot-stopper Craig Gordon, but they have reportedly had two bids rejected by the Scottish club already.