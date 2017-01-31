Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson reportedly pulled out of a move to Crystal Palace after learning of Jeffrey Schlupp's weekly wage.

Crystal Palace winger Jeffrey Schlupp inadvertently caused Carl Jenkinson's proposed move to the club to fall through, according to a report.

Arsenal right-back Jenkinson had looked almost certain to join the Eagles this month but the deal fell through last week after the club and the player failed to agree personal terms.

According to Sky Sports News, the 24-year-old pulled out of signing a contract with Sam Allardyce's relegation battlers after learning that he would be earning £21,000 a week less than Schlupp, who joined from Leicester City earlier this month.

Sky correspondent Kaveh Solhekol tweeted: "Jenkinson move from Arsenal to Palace stalled when he was offered £35k a week and discovered Jeffrey Schlupp was on £56k a week."

Jenkinson has made just one Premier League appearance for the Gunners since 2014.