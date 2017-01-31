Queens Park Rangers snap up Polish attacker Pawel Wszolek on a permanent basis.

Pawel Wszolek has agreed to join Queens Park Rangers on a permanent deal from Hellas Verona.

The Polish attacker, who has impressed while on loan from the Italian club, has signed a deal that will keep him at Loftus Road until the summer of 2019.

Previous reports suggest that Premier League leaders Chelsea were preparing a surpirise bid for Wszolek after failing to secure the services of Inter Milan's Jonathan Biabiany.

The Poland international spent three years in Italy with Verona and Sampdoria before moving to London during the summer transfer window.

Wszolek has scored three times in 13 matches for QPR.