Hull City sign Rennes winger Kamil Grosicki

Hull City confirm the permanent signing of Polish winger Kamil Grosicki from Rennes.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 00:49 UK

Hull City have confirmed the permanent signing of Polish winger Kamil Grosicki from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes on a three-and-a-half year deal.


The 28-year-old appeared for his country at Euro 2016 in France, providing two assists as Poland made it through to the quarter-finals before being eliminated by eventual winners Portugal.

Grosicki almost joined Burnley last summer in a £7m move, but the deal collapsed at the 11th hour when the French side asked for more money.

During his three years with Rennes, Grosicki scored 13 goals in 77 Ligue 1 appearances.

