Hull City confirm the permanent signing of Polish winger Kamil Grosicki from Rennes.

Hull City have confirmed the permanent signing of Polish winger Kamil Grosicki from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes on a three-and-a-half year deal.

📑 | DONE DEAL! Kamil Grosicki has signed from @staderennais for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance #WelcomeKamil pic.twitter.com/rMPI02gM82 — Hull City (@HullCity) February 1, 2017

The 28-year-old appeared for his country at Euro 2016 in France, providing two assists as Poland made it through to the quarter-finals before being eliminated by eventual winners Portugal.

Grosicki almost joined Burnley last summer in a £7m move, but the deal collapsed at the 11th hour when the French side asked for more money.

During his three years with Rennes, Grosicki scored 13 goals in 77 Ligue 1 appearances.