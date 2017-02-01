New Transfer Talk header

Nottingham forest complete the signing of striker Zach Clough from League One side Bolton Wanderers.
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of striker Zach Clough from League One side Bolton Wanderers on a four-and-a-half year deal.

The 21-year-old was reportedly the subject of a £2m bid from Forest earlier on transfer deadline day but the Trotters were said to have turned down the big-money deal for one of their key players.

In a statement confirming the news, Bolton said: "Everybody associated with Bolton Wanderers would like to thank Zach for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

Clough had been with Bolton since the age of eight and scored 22 goals for the club in 68 senior appearances in all competitions.

More to follow.

