West Bromwich Albion sign Marc Wilson on loan

Marc Wilson for Stoke on November 1, 2014
West Bromwich Albion complete the loan signing of Bournemouth defender Marc Wilson.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 23:09 UK

West Bromwich Albion have completed the loan signing of Bournemouth defender Marc Wilson until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old joined the Cherries from Baggies manager Tony Pulis's old side Stoke City last summer but failed to make a single appearance in the Premier League.

In a statement confirming the move, Bournemouth revealed that Wilson had decided to leave the club "due to personal reasons".

"We were reluctant to lose another defender," manager Eddie Howe told the club's website. "However, in this situation we felt we could not stand in Marc's way after the reasons he gave, which will remain private."

The move sees Wilson reunited with Pulis, who signed the Ireland international for Stoke from Portsmouth in 2010.

Marc Wilson of Stoke City runs with the ball during the Colonia Cup 2015 match between FC Porto and Stoke City FC at RheinEnergieStadion on August 2, 2015
Marc Wilson set for West Brom loan
