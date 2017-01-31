West Bromwich Albion complete the loan signing of Bournemouth defender Marc Wilson.

West Bromwich Albion have completed the loan signing of Bournemouth defender Marc Wilson until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old joined the Cherries from Baggies manager Tony Pulis's old side Stoke City last summer but failed to make a single appearance in the Premier League.

In a statement confirming the move, Bournemouth revealed that Wilson had decided to leave the club "due to personal reasons".

"We were reluctant to lose another defender," manager Eddie Howe told the club's website. "However, in this situation we felt we could not stand in Marc's way after the reasons he gave, which will remain private."

The move sees Wilson reunited with Pulis, who signed the Ireland international for Stoke from Portsmouth in 2010.