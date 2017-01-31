New Transfer Talk header

Swansea City attacker Ryan Hedges joins Barnsley

Barnsley sign attacker Ryan Hedges from Swansea City on a two-and-a-half year deal.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 22:59 UK

Barnsley have completed the signing of attacker Ryan Hedges from Swansea City on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 21-year-old failed to make a senior appearance for the Welsh side but has racked up 44 games in the Football League with loan spells at Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Yeovil Town.

"Ryan is a fantastic acquisition for us and I'm delighted to bring him into our ever growing squad of talented, young and hungry players," said Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom.

"He's had a few loan spells in his career so far and performed excellently, so we know that he has the potential to grow into a top class footballer.

"One of the key reasons why we have signed him his for his style of play which fits the Barnsley Football Club philosophy. He's quick, direct, strong and we know that we can develop him further. Ryan has bags of raw talent and with the right kind of coaching he can become a big asset for this club."

Hedges has also represented Wales at under-19 and under-21 level, with 16 caps to his name.

