A report claims that Juventus forward Paulo Dybala will reject interest from Manchester United as he holds out for either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala will reportedly reject a move to Manchester United as he holds out for either Real Madrid or Barcelona at the end of the season.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Dybala was Man United boss Jose Mourinho's number one target to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer of 2018.

However, according to COPE, the 23-year-old is not interested in a move to England at this stage of his career and will only leave Italian champions Juve if either Real Madrid or Barcelona make a move.

Dybala joined Juve from Palermo in the summer of 2015 and netted 23 times in 46 appearances during his first season with the Italian champions.

The forward also has eight goals in 21 appearances this season, but his future in Turin is said to be in doubt due to a strained relationship with Bianconeri head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

At the weekend, Dybala refused to shake his manager's hand after being substituted during Juventus' 2-0 victory at Sassuolo in Serie A.