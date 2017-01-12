New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United 'join Paulo Dybala pursuit'

Paulo Dybala scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
© AFP
A report claims that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign Juventus striker Paulo Dybala as a long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The 23-year-old joined Juve from Palermo in the summer of 2015 and netted 23 times in 46 appearances during his first season with the Italian champions.

Dybala has six in 16 appearances this term, meanwhile, and it is understood that Real Madrid and Barcelona are closely monitoring the centre-forward, who is under contract at his current club until June 2020.

According to The Sun, Man United are also very much in the hunt for the Argentina international as Jose Mourinho targets a long-term replacement for 35-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It is understood that Juve value Dybala, who netted 21 times in 93 matches for Palermo before making the move to Turin, in the region of £50m.

Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Read Next:
Evra "considering future" at Juventus
>
View our homepages for Paulo Dybala, Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Manchester United 'ready to move for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko'
 Ravel Morrison playing for Manchester United's youth side in 2011.
Troubled Ravel Morrison in last-chance saloon?
Ibrahimovic: 'I have conquered England'Fellaini to stay at United until 2018Sky to debut 'SpiderCam' this weekendSunderland 'to resist Januzaj interest'Report: Man United extend Fellaini contract
Mata "very happy" for Marouane FellainiReport: Lyon want Adnan JanuzajReport: Man United want Yasser Larouci Schneiderlin 'undergoing Everton medical'Yorke: 'United have their mojo back'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Juventus News
Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Barcelona interested in Adam Lallana?
 Emre Can in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Juventus pondering move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can?
 Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Patrice Evra "considering future" at Juventus amid talk of Premier League return
Juve to move for Sevilla's N'Zonzi?Valencia 'join Patrice Evra race'Bilic praises West Ham target Scott HoganFerdinand hints at Evra United returnReport: Arsenal approach Juve's Pjanic
Juventus 'want to sign Alexis Sanchez'Report: Salzburg's Upamecano in demandSimone Zaza on brink of West Ham exitAllegri interested in replacing Wenger at Arsenal?Bilic rules out January move for Evra
> Juventus Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version