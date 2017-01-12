A report claims that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign Juventus striker Paulo Dybala as a long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The 23-year-old joined Juve from Palermo in the summer of 2015 and netted 23 times in 46 appearances during his first season with the Italian champions.

Dybala has six in 16 appearances this term, meanwhile, and it is understood that Real Madrid and Barcelona are closely monitoring the centre-forward, who is under contract at his current club until June 2020.

According to The Sun, Man United are also very much in the hunt for the Argentina international as Jose Mourinho targets a long-term replacement for 35-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It is understood that Juve value Dybala, who netted 21 times in 93 matches for Palermo before making the move to Turin, in the region of £50m.