A report claims that Middlesbrough agree a £3.5m deal with Watford for Adelene Guedioura, while Hull City remain in the hunt.

Middlesbrough have reportedly agreed a £3.5m deal with Watford for experienced midfielder Adlene Guedioura, with the player now left to decide between Boro and Hull City.

On Monday, it was reported that Hull had agreed a deal with Watford for the transfer of the 31-year-old, who has started nine Premier League matches for the Hornets this season.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Boro have also agreed a price with Guedioura's current club and the Algerian will now decide who to join on transfer deadline day.

An international footballer of 32 caps, Guedioura moved to England from Belgian side Charleroi in 2010 and has since represented Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

Boro have been frustrated in their attempts to sign a number of new players this month.