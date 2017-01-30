Hull City 'agree Adlene Guedioura fee'

Hull City reportedly agree a £3m fee with Watford for Algerian midfielder Adlene Guedioura.

The 31-year-old joined Watford on a permanent deal from Crystal Palace in 2015 after spending time with the Hornets on loan.

The Algerian has only started nine Premier League games for his current club this season, however, and according to Sky Sports News, the central midfielder is heading for Hull to discuss personal terms.

An international footballer of 32 caps, Guedioura moved to England from Belgian side Charleroi in 2010 and has since represented Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

Should the midfielder join Marco Silva's side before Tuesday night's deadline, he could make his debut in Wednesday's Premier League clash away to Manchester United.