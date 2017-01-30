New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Hull City 'agree Adlene Guedioura fee'

Adlene Guedioura in action for Watford on August 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Hull City reportedly agree a £3m fee with Watford for Algerian midfielder Adlene Guedioura.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 15:03 UK

Hull City have reportedly agreed a £3m fee with Watford for midfielder Adlene Guedioura.

The 31-year-old joined Watford on a permanent deal from Crystal Palace in 2015 after spending time with the Hornets on loan.

The Algerian has only started nine Premier League games for his current club this season, however, and according to Sky Sports News, the central midfielder is heading for Hull to discuss personal terms.

An international footballer of 32 caps, Guedioura moved to England from Belgian side Charleroi in 2010 and has since represented Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

Should the midfielder join Marco Silva's side before Tuesday night's deadline, he could make his debut in Wednesday's Premier League clash away to Manchester United.

Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Read Next:
Report: West Ham eye £9m Maguire swoop
>
View our homepages for Adlene Guedioura, Marco Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Adlene Guedioura in action for Watford on August 20, 2016
Hull City 'agree Adlene Guedioura fee'
 Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Report: West Ham United eye £9m Harry Maguire swoop
 Diego Poyet in action for West Ham on July 16, 2014
Hull City, Swansea City 'want Diego Poyet'
Result: Fulham hammer Hull City in FA CupConte praises mental strength of CahillSnodgrass "delighted" to join West HamSnodgrass completes West Ham switchSilva: 'Snodgrass wants to leave Hull'
Silva: 'Mixed emotions after Man Utd win'Mourinho cuts post-match interview shortResult: Man Utd survive scare to reach finalReport: Snodgrass agrees West Ham switchTeam News: Jose Mourinho names strong XI at Hull
> Hull City Homepage
More Watford News
Adlene Guedioura in action for Watford on August 20, 2016
Hull City 'agree Adlene Guedioura fee'
 Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has been in trapped that lamp so long, he's bent out of all recognition
Walter Mazzarri coy on Watford future
 Odion Ighalo and Marc Muniesa in action during the Premier League match between Watford and Stoke City on March 19, 2016
Watford's Odion Ighalo 'closing in on China move'
M'Baye Niang set for Watford debutMazzarri "angry" over Watford FA Cup exitResult: Steve Morison fires Millwall past WatfordTeam News: Millwall unchanged as they host WatfordLive Commentary: Millwall 1-0 Watford - as it happened
Mazzarri confirms offers for Odion IghaloWatford sign M'Baye Niang on loanForest 'make loan approach for Sinclair'Shanghai Shenhua 'want Odion Ighalo'Watford sign Mauro Zarate from Fiorentina
> Watford Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version