Sergi Canos leaves Norwich City to join Championship rivals Brentford on a permanent deal.

Sergi Canos has left Norwich City for Championship rivals Brentford on transfer deadline day.

The Spaniard, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Bees while at Liverpool, has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Griffin Park.

Canos scored seven goals for Brentford in 20 Championship matches during the 2016-16 campaign, 18 of which were starts, but struggled to establish himself at Norwich.

Leeds United were also linked with the winger, who has caps for Spain at Under-19 level.

Norwich currently sit eighth place in the Championship, while Brentford are 10 points below in 15th spot.