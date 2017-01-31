New Transfer Talk header

Sergi Canos returns to Brentford on permanent deal

Liverpool's forward Sergi Canos in action during the UEFA Youth League match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC on February 24, 2015 in Seixal, Portugal.
Sergi Canos leaves Norwich City to join Championship rivals Brentford on a permanent deal.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 19:24 UK

Sergi Canos has left Norwich City for Championship rivals Brentford on transfer deadline day.

The Spaniard, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Bees while at Liverpool, has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Griffin Park.

Canos scored seven goals for Brentford in 20 Championship matches during the 2016-16 campaign, 18 of which were starts, but struggled to establish himself at Norwich.

Leeds United were also linked with the winger, who has caps for Spain at Under-19 level.

Norwich currently sit eighth place in the Championship, while Brentford are 10 points below in 15th spot.

A general view of the outside of the ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Derby County at Griffin Park on November 1, 2014
More Brentford News
 Dominic Samuel of Reading in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Reading at Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 27, 2015 in Crawley, West Sussex.
Ipswich Town interested in Reading striker?
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic confirms West Ham United out of Scott Hogan deal
 Carlton Morris of Norwich City battles with Christian Maghoma of Spurs during the Barclays U21 Premier League match between Norwich City U21 and Tottenham Hotspur U21 at Carrow Road on October 14, 2014
Rotherham United land Norwich City striker on loan
 A general view of the outside of the ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Derby County at Griffin Park on November 1, 2014
Norwich City winger Sergi Canos to return to Brentford on permanent deal?
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2816484137452
4Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Barnsley28135104741644
8Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
9Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
10Preston North EndPreston2811893835341
11Fulham271010744321240
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2891093138-737
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2898112934-535
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2896133243-1133
17Queens Park RangersQPR2896132739-1233
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Burton Albion2877142838-1028
21Bristol City2783163539-427
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2844202761-3416
> Full Version