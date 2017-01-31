Sergi Canos has left Norwich City for Championship rivals Brentford on transfer deadline day.
The Spaniard, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Bees while at Liverpool, has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Griffin Park.
Canos scored seven goals for Brentford in 20 Championship matches during the 2016-16 campaign, 18 of which were starts, but struggled to establish himself at Norwich.
Leeds United were also linked with the winger, who has caps for Spain at Under-19 level.
Norwich currently sit eighth place in the Championship, while Brentford are 10 points below in 15th spot.