New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Marco Silva rules out Andy Robertson exit

Andrew Robertson for Hull on October 4, 2014
© Getty Images
Hull City manager Marco Silva rules out the possibility of full-back Andy Robertson leaving the club on deadline day, despite reported interest from Burnley.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 16:07 UK

Hull City manager Marco Silva has insisted that Andy Robertson will not leave the club before tonight's transfer deadline.

The full-back has been linked with a £10m move to Burnley on deadline day, following in the footsteps of the recent high-profile departures of Robert Snodgrass and Jake Livermore.

However, Silva has stressed that he will not lose another key player during the current window and is preparing for Wednesday's match against Manchester United under the assumption that Robertson will be available to him.

"He's our player, he's an important player for us and in this moment I'm thinking to prepare Robertson to play [against United]," he told reporters.

"I spoke with the player and I said - I was clear with him - 'I want you to stay at the club, I keep you in our squad'. I said the same applies for our chairman."

Meanwhile, Hull have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan.

Alex Bruce for Hull on December 26, 2014
Read Next:
Hull duo 'set for Wigan Athletic loan'
>
View our homepages for Marco Silva, Andy Robertson, Robert Snodgrass, Jake Livermore, Andrea Ranocchia, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Alex Bruce for Hull on December 26, 2014
Hull City pair Alex Bruce, James Weir join Wigan Athletic on loan
 Ryan Mason in action for Hull City on October 1, 2016
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason discharged from hospital following head injury
 Andrew Robertson for Hull on October 4, 2014
Marco Silva rules out Andy Robertson exit
Preview: Manchester United vs. Hull CityHull City to swoop for Valencia's Nani?Hull duo 'set for Wigan Athletic loan'Report: Boro swoop for Adlene GuediouraHull complete deal for Inter defender
Hull defender Davies out for eight weeksBurnley closing in on Hull City defender?Hull City 'agree Adlene Guedioura fee'Report: West Ham eye £9m Maguire swoopHull, Swansea 'want Diego Poyet'
> Hull City Homepage
More Burnley News
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
 Ashley Westwood controls the ball during the Premier League match between Watford and Aston Villa on April 30, 2016
Ashley Westwood 'completes Burnley medical'
 Andrew Robertson for Hull on October 4, 2014
Marco Silva rules out Andy Robertson exit
Burnley complete Ashley Westwood signingBurnley closing in on Hull City defender?Koeman confirms Michael Keane interestDyche hails Defour goal in FA Cup winSnodgrass completes West Ham switch
Report: Snodgrass agrees West Ham switchDyche confirms Snodgrass offer acceptedHull accept two bids for Robert SnodgrassDean Marney ruled out for rest of seasonCardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'
> Burnley Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version