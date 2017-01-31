Hull City manager Marco Silva rules out the possibility of full-back Andy Robertson leaving the club on deadline day, despite reported interest from Burnley.

Hull City manager Marco Silva has insisted that Andy Robertson will not leave the club before tonight's transfer deadline.

The full-back has been linked with a £10m move to Burnley on deadline day, following in the footsteps of the recent high-profile departures of Robert Snodgrass and Jake Livermore.

However, Silva has stressed that he will not lose another key player during the current window and is preparing for Wednesday's match against Manchester United under the assumption that Robertson will be available to him.

"He's our player, he's an important player for us and in this moment I'm thinking to prepare Robertson to play [against United]," he told reporters.

"I spoke with the player and I said - I was clear with him - 'I want you to stay at the club, I keep you in our squad'. I said the same applies for our chairman."

Meanwhile, Hull have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan.