Burnley closing in on Hull City defender Andrew Robertson?

Andrew Robertson for Hull on October 4, 2014
Burnley are reportedly closing in on the £10m signing of Hull City defender Andrew Robertson.
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 18:14 UK

Burnley have reportedly been successful with a £10m offer for Hull City defender Andrew Robertson.

The 22-year-old has made 100 appearances in all competitions since signing for the Tigers in 2014, and he has featured in five fixtures during January.

However, according to The Mirror, it appears that he will soon be leaving the KCOM Stadium after Burnley expressed an interest in adding him to their squad.

It has been claimed that the Scottish international is now free to talk to Sean Dyche over a potential move after Hull decided to accept a big offer from the Clarets.

It is a further sign that new Hull boss Marco Silva will continue to make changes to his squad during the final hours of the window.

Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
