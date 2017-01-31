Report: Felipe Caicedo to join Villarreal

A report claims that Ecuadorian forward Felipe Caicedo is on the verge of leaving Espanyol to join fellow La Liga side Villarreal.

Caicedo, 28, netted double figures in each of his first two campaigns with his Spanish club after joining from Al Jazira Club, but has only managed one league goal in 12 La Liga appearances this term.

Last month, Espanyol sporting director Jordi Larin talked-up the possibility of the Ecuador international leaving the Catalan outfit in the January transfer window and according to Marca, the forward is heading for Villarreal despite interest from China.

The same report, however, claims that Espanyol want to secure the return of former captain Sergio Garcia from Qatar before officially allowing Caicedo to depart the club.

Caicedo, out of contract in June, is expected to join Villarreal for a minimal fee.