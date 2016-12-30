Espanyol sporting director Jordi Lardin says that Felipe Caicedo could leave the Spanish club in the January transfer window.

Caicedo, 28, netted double figures in each of his first two campaigns with the Spanish club after joining from Al Jazira Club, but has only managed one league goal in 12 La Liga appearances this term.

It has been reported that a number of Chinese Super League clubs want to sign the former Manchester City forward and according to Jardin, a departure next month could be on the cards.

"Caicedo is one of our players and if he comes and tells us that he has an offer, we would evaluate it and if it's good, we would try to reach an agreement," Lardin told Marca.

"In that case, there is little we can do. We don't want any player to be unhappy and if he decides that an offer is acceptable and attractive and he passes it on to us, we will consider it. But right now, we have none on the table. We are confident that he will recover his form and deliver goals for the group."

Caicedo has only started three league matches for Espanyol this season.