Leeds United sign Alfonso Pedraza from Villarreal

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Leeds United sign Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan for the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign.
Leeds United have signed Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan for the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 20-year-old, who spent the first half of this season with Segunda Division side Lugo, has joined Leeds on a temporary deal, but the Championship club have the option to make it permanent at the end of the season.

"Leeds United are delighted to confirm the transfer deadline day arrival of Spanish winger Alfonso Pedraza," read a statement on the club's official website.

Pedraza, who scored six times for Lugo during his loan spell, will be unavailable to make his Leeds debut in Wednesday's Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers, but could feature against Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Leeds currently sit fourth in the Championship table - seven points behind second-place Newcastle United.

A general view of Elland Road Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on August 17, 2013
