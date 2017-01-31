Championship promotion challengers Reading have confirmed the arrival of Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban on loan until the end of the season.
The 29-year-old had been linked with a switch to Leeds United after falling down the pecking order with the Cherries but has now put pen to paper on a move to Jaap Stam's side.
"I am delighted that we have been able to add some extra fire power to the squad in the form of a proven goalscorer like Lewis," said Royals chief executive Nigel Howe. "And I am very pleased that a striker in such high demand chose to come to join the Royals."
Grabban has twice been part of promotion-winning sides, helping Bournemouth to the Championship in 2012-13, before achieving a Premier League promotion with Norwich City in 2014-15.
