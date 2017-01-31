New Transfer Talk header

Reading confirm Lewis Grabban loan arrival

Lewis Grabban in action for Bournemouth on September 20, 2016
Reading sign Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban on loan until the end of the season.
Championship promotion challengers Reading have confirmed the arrival of Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old had been linked with a switch to Leeds United after falling down the pecking order with the Cherries but has now put pen to paper on a move to Jaap Stam's side.

"I am delighted that we have been able to add some extra fire power to the squad in the form of a proven goalscorer like Lewis," said Royals chief executive Nigel Howe. "And I am very pleased that a striker in such high demand chose to come to join the Royals."

Grabban has twice been part of promotion-winning sides, helping Bournemouth to the Championship in 2012-13, before achieving a Premier League promotion with Norwich City in 2014-15.

More to follow.

