Queens Park Rangers have confirmed the signing of Lazio midfielder Ravel Morrison on loan until the end of the season.

The Championship club have the option to exercise a permanent agreement at the end of the season for the 23-year-old, who was on loan at Loftus Road in 2014.

Morrison told the QPR website: "I am really pleased to be back here. It's a great opportunity for me to come back and hopefully find the form I showed the first time around.

"I am ready to work hard and focus fully on playing for Rangers. I'm really grateful to the manager and everyone else at the club for sorting out this loan deal, and I can't wait to play in front of the QPR fans again."

Morrison began his career at Manchester United and also enjoyed spells at West Ham United, Birmingham City and Cardiff City.