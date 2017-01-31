Middlesbrough confirm the signing of midfielder Adlene Guedioura from Watford on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 31-year-old had previously been linked with a switch to Hull City, but Boro hijacked the bid on deadline day and completed the transfer shortly before the 11pm deadline.

Guedioura moves to the Riverside Stadium for an undisclosed fee - thought to be around £3.5m plus add-ons - and has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the club until 2019.

The Algeria international joined Watford on a permanent basis in 2015 after two previous loan spells at Vicarage Road, but made just 12 Premier League starts for the club over the past two seasons.

Guedioura could make his debut for Boro during Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.