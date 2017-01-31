Championship side Wigan Athletic confirm the loan signings of Alex Bruce and James Weir from Hull City.

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the loan signings of Alex Bruce and James Weir from Hull City.

Bruce, 32, has not made a single appearance for Hull this season after battling an Achilles problem.

The experienced defender is closing on a return to full fitness, however, and will be joined at Wigan for the second half of the 2016-17 campaign by Tigers teammate Weir.

Weir moved to the KCOM Stadium from Manchester United last summer, but the 21-year-old has been limited to just three League Cup appearances during his debut season at the club.

Weir also played under Wigan boss Warren Joyce in the youth set-up at Man United.

"I know James well and he has great potential. He is tremendously versatile, hard-working boy who can play in a number of positions, including as a winger and I am delighted he has agreed to come to us," Joyce told Wigan's official website.

Wigan currently sit in 22nd position in the Championship table.