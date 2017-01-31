Wigan Athletic have confirmed the loan signings of Alex Bruce and James Weir from Hull City.
Bruce, 32, has not made a single appearance for Hull this season after battling an Achilles problem.
The experienced defender is closing on a return to full fitness, however, and will be joined at Wigan for the second half of the 2016-17 campaign by Tigers teammate Weir.
Weir moved to the KCOM Stadium from Manchester United last summer, but the 21-year-old has been limited to just three League Cup appearances during his debut season at the club.
Weir also played under Wigan boss Warren Joyce in the youth set-up at Man United.
"I know James well and he has great potential. He is tremendously versatile, hard-working boy who can play in a number of positions, including as a winger and I am delighted he has agreed to come to us," Joyce told Wigan's official website.
Wigan currently sit in 22nd position in the Championship table.