Hull City duo Alex Bruce and James Weir are reportedly set to join Championship side Wigan Athletic on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Bruce has not made a single appearance for the Tigers in any competition so far this season having suffered an Achilles injury last summer.

Weir, meanwhile, joined the club from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, but the 21-year-old has been limited to just three EFL Cup appearances during his debut campaign at the KCOM Stadium.

Hull boss Marco Silva is understood to be willing to allow both players to leave on loan in order to gain more first-team football, despite the threadbare nature of his squad.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have signed Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan on deadline day.