Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of Josh Laurent on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Hartlepool United.

The 21-year-old moves to the DW Stadium for an undisclosed fee and has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2019.

Laurent only joined Hartlepool on deadline day of the last winter transfer window, but leaves the club having scored one goal in 33 appearances.

"Josh is a player the club has been watching all season and we feel he has the potential to shine at a higher level of football, given the right environment and the time in which to develop. He's a powerful, ball-playing midfielder and we welcome him to the squad," manager Warren Joyce told the club's official website.

Laurent is Wigan's sixth signing of deadline day following the arrivals of Matt Gilks, Alex Bruce, James Weir, Mikael Mandron and Gabriel Obertan.