Jese Rodriguez's Middlesbrough snub confirmed as he completes Las Palmas move

Middlesbrough suffer a blow as Las Palmas announce the arrival of Jese Rodriguez on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11:16 UK

Jese Rodriguez will not be arriving at Middlesbrough before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline after Las Palmas confirmed that he has joined them.

The 23-year-old was reportedly wanted by Boro boss Aitor Karanka, with some publications stating that a loan agreement had been reached with his parent club Paris Saint-Germain.

It is believed that PSG were happy to send Jese to the Premier League, but the player himself was not keen on moving to the Riverside Stadium.

It appears that the forward has got his wish to return to his hometown club Las Palmas after they announced on Twitter that he has joined them on loan for the rest of the season.

Jese joined French giants PSG last summer from Real Madrid, but has struggled to make his mark in Unai Emery's team having made 14 appearances in all competitions, with just one start in Ligue 1.

Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
