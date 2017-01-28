New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Middlesbrough 'agree loan deal for Jese'

Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
© Getty Images
Middlesbrough reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the loan signing of Jese, according to a report.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 14:10 UK

Middlesbrough have reportedly reached an agreement with French champions Paris Saint-Germain for the loan signing of Spanish midfielder Jese.

Earlier this week, Boro boss Aitor Karanka revealed that the club were in discussions to bring the former Real Madrid player to the North-East.

However, L'Equipe claims that a deal has now been struck, even though the star is said to be eager for a return to Spain.

Is it rumoured that La Liga side Las Palmas are also vying for his signature, but they are still trying to reach an agreement with the French giants over the Spaniard's salary.

Middlesbrough take on Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
Read Next:
Las Palmas confident of Jese deal
>
View our homepages for Aitor Karanka, Jese, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Gaston Ramirez in action for Middlesbrough on October 29, 2016
Leicester City 'step up Gaston Ramirez pursuit'
 Jese for Real Madrid on January 15, 2015
Middlesbrough 'agree loan deal for Jese'
 Jack Grealish of Aston Villa celebrates after Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa scored during the Capital One Cup third round match between Aston Villa and Birmingham City at Villa Park on September 22, 2015 in Birmingham, England.
Jack Grealish to reject switch to Middlesbrough?
Las Palmas confident of Jese dealClaudio Ranieri: "Slimani is not for sale"Report: Snodgrass agrees West Ham switchDyche confirms Snodgrass offer acceptedHull accept two bids for Robert Snodgrass
Gaston Ramirez hands in transfer requestKaranka confirms Jese Rodriguez interestJese on verge of Middlesbrough move?Brad Guzan bound for Major League SoccerBT Sport announces PL fixtures for March
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Jese for Real Madrid on January 15, 2015
Middlesbrough 'agree loan deal for Jese'
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Danny Rose on radar of Manchester United, Manchester City
 Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu shouts during the French L1 football match Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Lorient at the Parc-des-Prince stadium in Paris on November 1, 2013
Salvatore Sirigu latest goalkeeper to be linked with Chelsea move
Las Palmas confident of Jese dealKaranka confirms Jese Rodriguez interestJese on verge of Middlesbrough move?PSG sign Goncalo Guedes from BenficaIago Aspas: 'PSG asked about me'
Man United, PSG 'keen on Guedes'Angel di Maria "very happy" at PSGAurier plays down Barcelona speculationCosta move 'scuppered by rule change'Cavani keen to sign new PSG contract
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
Africa Cup of Nations
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version