Middlesbrough 'agree loan deal for Jese'

Middlesbrough have reportedly reached an agreement with French champions Paris Saint-Germain for the loan signing of Spanish midfielder Jese.

Earlier this week, Boro boss Aitor Karanka revealed that the club were in discussions to bring the former Real Madrid player to the North-East.

However, L'Equipe claims that a deal has now been struck, even though the star is said to be eager for a return to Spain.

Is it rumoured that La Liga side Las Palmas are also vying for his signature, but they are still trying to reach an agreement with the French giants over the Spaniard's salary.

Middlesbrough take on Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend.