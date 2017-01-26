New Transfer Talk header

Aitor Karanka confirms Jese Rodriguez interest

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka confirms that the club are in talks to sign Jese Rodriguez on loan from PSG until the end of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 13:05 UK

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has confirmed that the club are interested in signing Jese Rodriguez on loan this month.

The 23-year-old was once regarded as one of the brightest young talents in European football, but he has struggled for game time at Paris Saint-Germain since his summer move from Real Madrid.

Karanka revealed that an agreement over a loan deal is already in place between the clubs, but personal terms are still under discussion.

"Jese Rodriguez is a player I have worked with and I know how good he is. His next move is important and I hope we can convince him," he told reporters.

Jese has made just one Ligue 1 start for PSG so far this season.

Jese Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring Real's 3rd goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Levante UD at estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 17, 2015
