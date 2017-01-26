Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has confirmed that the club are interested in signing Jese Rodriguez on loan this month.
The 23-year-old was once regarded as one of the brightest young talents in European football, but he has struggled for game time at Paris Saint-Germain since his summer move from Real Madrid.
Karanka revealed that an agreement over a loan deal is already in place between the clubs, but personal terms are still under discussion.
"Jese Rodriguez is a player I have worked with and I know how good he is. His next move is important and I hope we can convince him," he told reporters.
Jese has made just one Ligue 1 start for PSG so far this season.