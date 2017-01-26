Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka confirms that the club are in talks to sign Jese Rodriguez on loan from PSG until the end of the season.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has confirmed that the club are interested in signing Jese Rodriguez on loan this month.

The 23-year-old was once regarded as one of the brightest young talents in European football, but he has struggled for game time at Paris Saint-Germain since his summer move from Real Madrid.

Karanka revealed that an agreement over a loan deal is already in place between the clubs, but personal terms are still under discussion.

"Jese Rodriguez is a player I have worked with and I know how good he is. His next move is important and I hope we can convince him," he told reporters.

Jese has made just one Ligue 1 start for PSG so far this season.