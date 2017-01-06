A report claims that Deportivo Maldonado striker Jonathan Calleri will leave West Ham United this month to join Spanish side Las Palmas on loan.

The Argentine forward is currently on loan at West Ham from Uruguayan outfit Deportivo Maldonado and had been expected to spend the entire 2016-17 campaign with the Premier League outfit.

Calleri has failed to score in nine appearances for the Hammers this season, however, and is widely expected to depart London during the January transfer window.

According to Marca, Las Palmas have contacted Calleri's representatives over a short-term move and the La Liga outfit are confident of bringing the 23-year-old to Spain's top flight for the rest of the campaign.

Las Palmas have also been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Jese Rodriguez, but it is understood that the Canary islanders have been priced out a move.