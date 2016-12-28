New Transfer Talk header

Las Palmas: 'Difficult to sign Jese Rodriguez'

Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez admits that his club will find it difficult to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Jese Rodriguez on loan next month.
Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez has admitted that his club will find it difficult to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Jese Rodriguez on loan during the January transfer window.

Jese, 23, is widely expected to depart his French club on a short-term deal next month and it had been reported that Las Palmas were the attacker's favoured destination.

Ramirez, however, has claimed that Liverpool, AC Milan and Roma have all joined the race for the former Real Madrid forward, which will make it difficult for the Canary Islanders to compete on a financial level.

"Jese Rodriguez is a great footballer. He wants to come to Las Palmas, but he is owned by PSG and earns a salary that is of his level and that is very high," Ramirez told Las Provincia.

"Liverpool, Milan and Roma want Jese and are ready to pay what he earns. We cannot afford that salary. With respect to other clubs, we are at a disadvantage and hence we have to wait. But we don't want to create false expectations."

The former Spain Under-21 international scored 18 times in 96 appearances for the Real Madrid first team between 2011 and 2016 before leaving to join PSG. This term, Jese has only scored once in nine league appearances and played just 17 minutes of the club's Champions League group-stage campaign.

