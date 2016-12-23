New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
A report claims that Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez wants to join hometown club Las Palmas on loan in the January transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez reportedly wants to join La Liga outfit Las Palmas on loan in the January transfer window.

The Spaniard departed Real Madrid for PSG last summer in a bid to secure regular first-team football, but the attacker has largely struggled to settle in the French league.

It is understood that the 23-year-old has a number of offers ahead of the winter window, but according to Cadena SER, Jese has promised himself to senior figures at Las Palmas, who as based in his hometown.

The former Spain Under-21 international scored 18 times in 96 appearances for the Real Madrid first team between 2011 and 2016 before leaving to join the Ligue 1 giants.

This term, Jese has only scored once in nine league appearances and only played 17 minutes of the club's Champions League group-stage campaign.

Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
