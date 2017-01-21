Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka stands by his players following their defeat to West Ham United.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has insisted that he was "proud" of the way his players performed during their 3-1 defeat to West Ham United.

The result has left Boro in 16th place in the Premier League, just four points above the drop zone, but the Spaniard was adamant that his team was competitive against the Hammers.

"As a manager I cannot be more proud of my players than I am now," he told reporters.

"They have done every single thing. We win as a team, lose as a team. We have to work on the last 10, 15 minutes."

Addressing the Hammer's second goal, Karanka refused to criticise goalkeeper Victor Valdes for failing to reach Andy Carroll's effort.

"Victor Valdes is having an amazing season, helping us a lot," he added.

"He is one of the best keepers in the world and us as a club have to be proud to have plays like him."

West Ham have broken into the top 10 following their win in the North East.