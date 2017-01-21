Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
1-3
West HamWest Ham United
Stuani (27')
Gibson (80'), Espinosa (83')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Carroll (9', 43'), Calleri (94')
Lanzini (6')

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka 'proud' in defeat

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka stands by his players following their defeat to West Ham United.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 18:40 UK

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has insisted that he was "proud" of the way his players performed during their 3-1 defeat to West Ham United.

The result has left Boro in 16th place in the Premier League, just four points above the drop zone, but the Spaniard was adamant that his team was competitive against the Hammers.

"As a manager I cannot be more proud of my players than I am now," he told reporters.

"They have done every single thing. We win as a team, lose as a team. We have to work on the last 10, 15 minutes."

Addressing the Hammer's second goal, Karanka refused to criticise goalkeeper Victor Valdes for failing to reach Andy Carroll's effort.

"Victor Valdes is having an amazing season, helping us a lot," he added.

"He is one of the best keepers in the world and us as a club have to be proud to have plays like him."

West Ham have broken into the top 10 following their win in the North East.

Ajaccio's Italian coach Fabrizio Ravanelli looks on during the French L1 football match Guingamp vs Ajaccio on October 26, 2013
Your Comments
