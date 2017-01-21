Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-1
Man UtdManchester United
Mata (19' og.)
Arnautovic (7'), Grant (59'), Pieters (62'), Allen (93')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Rooney (94')

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney: 'Breaking goals record a great honour'

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Wayne Rooney says that he is "proud" to have become Manchester United's record goalscorer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 18:21 UK

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney has described setting a new goalscoring record for the club as a "great honour".

The veteran striker netted his landmark 250th for the Red Devils in the dying stages of their 1-1 draw at Stoke City, breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's long-standing record.

"It means a hell of a lot. It is a great honour and I am very proud," Rooney told reporters. "It is difficult at the minute to be over-pleased because of the result but in the grand scheme it is huge honour. It is not something I expected when I joined. As I said before, I am proud and I hope there is more to come.

"The players who have played for this club have been world class. I am proud to play for this club. To be all-time goalscorer is a huge honour."

Stoke had taken the lead through a Juan Mata own goal earlier in the match, only for Rooney to salvage a point for United with a free kick in stoppage time.

