Manchester United's Wayne Rooney has described setting a new goalscoring record for the club as a "great honour".

The veteran striker netted his landmark 250th for the Red Devils in the dying stages of their 1-1 draw at Stoke City, breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's long-standing record.

"It means a hell of a lot. It is a great honour and I am very proud," Rooney told reporters. "It is difficult at the minute to be over-pleased because of the result but in the grand scheme it is huge honour. It is not something I expected when I joined. As I said before, I am proud and I hope there is more to come.

"The players who have played for this club have been world class. I am proud to play for this club. To be all-time goalscorer is a huge honour."

Stoke had taken the lead through a Juan Mata own goal earlier in the match, only for Rooney to salvage a point for United with a free kick in stoppage time.