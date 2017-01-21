Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-1
Man UtdManchester United
Mata (19' og.)
Arnautovic (7'), Grant (59'), Pieters (62'), Allen (93')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Rooney (94')

Result: Wayne Rooney breaks goalscoring record to save Manchester United

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Wayne Rooney becomes the all-time record goalscorer for Manchester United after scoring a last-gasp free kick for his side to secure a 1-1 draw with Stoke City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 17:17 UK

Wayne Rooney has become Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer after scoring a last-minute free kick to earn his side a 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

The club captain has been waiting to move past Sir Bobby Charlton's record of 249 goals for some weeks, but he finally achieved it with a stunning set piece in the fourth minute of added-on time to deny Stoke.

It was harsh on the home side, who had defended valiantly throughout the match at the Britannia Stadium, but United deserved a share of the spoils and Rooney's strike came in fitting circumstances.

The opening quarter-of-an-hour passed by without incident, but it was the visitors who were in the ascendancy, especially down the right flank through Antonio Valencia and Juan Mata.

However, against the run of play, Stoke went ahead after Mata turned the ball into his own net when attempting to prevent an Erik Pieters cross being played across the six-yard box.

Despite falling behind, United remained on top and after Marouane Fellaini had headed too close to Lee Grant, Mata missed a glorious opportunity at the back post as he fired over from six yards after meeting Zlatan Ibrahimovic's cross.

Chris Smalling and Henrik Mkhitaryan both sent attempts over the crossbar within two minutes of each other, before United threw men forward during the final minutes of the first half.

Fellaini saw a volley tipped over by Grant before the resulting corner led to Paul Pogba being denied by a fine reaction save from the goalkeeper after connecting sweetly from 10 yards.

After the restart, United picked up where they left off but they were struggling to create the same number of chances as they did during the opening 45 minutes.

As for Stoke, they carried more of a threat with Peter Crouch sending a speculative volley wide of the target and Xherdan Shaqiri curling the ball too close to David de Gea.

Jose Mourinho had introduced both Marcus Rashford and Rooney and the pair combined to fashion an opportunity for the younger of the two with 15 minutes left, but Rashford curled wide from around 16 yards out.

Moments later, Rooney had the chance to get on the scoresheet when the ball fell invitingly to him inside the penalty area but he miscued his header over the bar.

Stoke looked a threat on the break but they began to tire towards the closing stages and it only invited pressure from United, with Pogba sending a shot straight at Grant.

The visitors came even closer with two minutes remaining when Jesse Lingard turned on the edge of the penalty area before striking the crossbar from distance with Grant beaten.

It appeared that Stoke were going to hang on for a hard-earned victory but in the fourth minute of added-on time, Rooney found the top corner of Grant's net from the side of the penalty area to make United history.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
Read Next:
Mkhitaryan praises United squad strength
>
View our homepages for Juan Mata, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Antonio Valencia, Erik Pieters, Marouane Fellaini, Lee Grant, Chris Smalling, Henrik Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba, David de Gea, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jose Mourinho, Marcus Rashford, Wayne Rooney, Jesse Lingard, Bobby Charlton, Peter Crouch, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a shot during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Wayne Rooney breaks goalscoring record to save Manchester United
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Team News: Four changes for Manchester United
Moyes: 'I expect more from Adnan Januzaj'Mourinho impressed with Stoke progressionPL trio take interest in Inter midfielder?Mourinho: 'Valencia is world's best right-back'Atletico president rules out Griezmann exit
Mourinho hints at further departuresMourinho open to Memphis Depay returnLyon announce Memphis Depay capturePreview: Stoke vs. Manchester UnitedYoung offered '£16m after tax' in China
> Manchester United Homepage
More Stoke City News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a shot during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Wayne Rooney breaks goalscoring record to save Manchester United
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Team News: Four changes for Manchester United
Mourinho impressed with Stoke progressionStoke City confirm Saido Berahino signingSaido Berahino 'passes Stoke medical'Stoke City agree fee for Saido Berahino?Preview: Stoke vs. Manchester United
Pulis: 'Berahino bid nowhere near right'Hughes: 'Peter Crouch as adept as ever'Shawcross: 'Little old Stoke never get credit'Mark Hughes open to selling Bojan to BoroHughes targets top-eight finish for Stoke
> Stoke City Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137243142946
3Liverpool22136351272445
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City22134541261543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Bournemouth2275103239-726
12Burnley2182112331-826
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2144132045-2516
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand