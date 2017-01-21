Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Stoke City and Manchester United.

United make the trip to the Potteries having not suffered a league defeat in 12 matches, but Jose Mourinho's team still remain outside of the top four in the table.

As for Stoke, they have overcome a slow start to the campaign to sit in ninth place in the standings, but Mark Hughes will still have ambitions of challenging Everton for seventh position before the end of the season.

The reverse fixture in October ended in a 1-1 draw after Joe Allen cancelled out Anthony Martial's opener.