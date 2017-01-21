Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
Live Commentary: Stoke City vs. Manchester United

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a shot during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the Premier League clash between Stoke City and Manchester United.
Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Stoke City and Manchester United.

United make the trip to the Potteries having not suffered a league defeat in 12 matches, but Jose Mourinho's team still remain outside of the top four in the table.

As for Stoke, they have overcome a slow start to the campaign to sit in ninth place in the standings, but Mark Hughes will still have ambitions of challenging Everton for seventh position before the end of the season.

The reverse fixture in October ended in a 1-1 draw after Joe Allen cancelled out Anthony Martial's opener.


2.25pmRESULT! The full-time whistle goes at Anfield and Swansea City have done it - they have beaten Liverpool on Merseyside for the first time in their history! It's a phenomenal triumph for Paul Clement's side and they now move outside of the relegation zone ahead of the remainder of this week's game. Click here to read our on-the-whistle report.

2.20pmAs for Stoke, Hughes has decided to make no changes to his team after they ran out 3-1 winners at Sunderland in their last outing. That means that Peter Crouch gets the opportunity to try to score his 100th goal in the Premier League against the division's most successful side. Bojan is named on the bench, despite being linked with an exit from the Potters.

2.16pmLet's start with United, who have made four alterations to the team which secured a 1-1 draw with Liverpool last weekend. Mourinho has opted to make two changes to his backline, with Daley Blind and Chris Smalling coming in for Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo, while Marouane Fellaini takes the place of Michael Carrick. There is also a start for Juan Mata, who gets the nod over Anthony Martial. Wayne Rooney remains on the substitutes' bench.

2.12pmMANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Romero, Darmian, Carrick, Schweinsteiger, Lingard, Rashford, Rooney

2.11pmMANCHESTER UNITED XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Blind; Fellaini, Herrera, Mata; Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

2.11pmSTOKE CITY SUBSTITUTES: Given; Bardsley, Muniesa, Afellay, Imbula, Bojan, Ngoy

2.10pmSTOKE CITY XI: Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, M. Indi, Pieters; Adam, Whelan; Shaqiri, Allen, Arnautovic; Crouch

2.07pmBefore we continue the build-up to this match, I have to point you in the direction of our live coverage of the encounter between Liverpool and Swansea City at Anfield. On paper, it looked a certain win for the Merseyside giants but with 10 minutes remaining, Swansea lead 3-2! Click here to following the closing stages.

2.04pmThis match may be between ninth versus sixth but that does not tell the whole story. Stoke have achieved their mid-table position in the table after a disappointing start to the campaign, while United are unbeaten in their last 12 outings in the Premier League. Stoke may not be enjoying the same kind of run as United but make no mistake about it, this contest is between two clubs who firmly believe that they will run out victors in Staffordshire.

2.01pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Stoke City and Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
