Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Swansea City at Anfield.
The Reds can close the gap on leaders Chelsea to four points with victory in this early kickoff against the division's bottom-placed side.
Things may look bleak at present for Swansea, who have lost six of their last seven in all competitions, but a surprise win on Merseyside will be enough to take them out of the drop zone.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
LIVERPOOL SUBS: Karius, Sturridge, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Matip, Woodburn
SWANSEA CITY SUBS: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Amat, Fulton, Dyer, Baston, McBurnie
Jurgen Klopp: "For both teams this game is very important. It's only finals now. Swansea playing to stay in the league. Really intense. Let's have an outstanding atmosphere and play Liverpool football. We should have enough proof that it's easier to enjoy football with a wonderful atmosphere."
Paul Clement: "I have come across [Klopp] when we played Dortmund at Real in the Champions League. We won 3-0 in the first game and lost the second game 2-0. He has been very good for this league; he has energy and charisma and that is the sort of coach you want here."
LIVERPOOL XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino
SWANSEA CITY XI: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Cork, Carroll; Fer, Sigurdsson, Routledge; Llorente