Things may look bleak at present for Swansea, who have lost six of their last seven in all competitions, but a surprise win on Merseyside will be enough to take them out of the drop zone.

The Reds can close the gap on leaders Chelsea to four points with victory in this early kickoff against the division's bottom-placed side.

54 min If you feed Llorente with a quality ball, chances are he will bury the chance. The Spaniard has done exactly that for a second time in this half to give the Swans a dream two-goal lead. Tom Carroll sent the ball into the box and Llorente did the rest with a powerful header.

53 min GOAL! LIVERPOOL 0-2 SWANSEA CITY (FERNANDO LLORENTE)

51 min Sturridge and Origi have been sent to warm-up already, with Klopp clearly tempted to make an early change. That Llorente strike should at least make this second half a better prospect, as Liverpool now require two goals in the next 40 minutes.

49 min Anfield has been completely silenced - no that there was much of an atmosphere beforehand. Clement clearly told his players to show more attacking impetus in this second half and, after winning a corner, Liverpool failed to clear their lines and Llorente was able to prod home from inside the box.

48 min GOAL! LIVERPOOL 0-1 SWANSEA CITY (FERNANDO LLORENTE)

46 min RESTART! Only three teams have stopped Liverpool from scoring here over the past year, including Plymouth Argyle last time out, so Swansea start this second half knowing that seeing out the remaining 45 minutes will be tough.

1.28pm I would not be all that surprised to see Jurgen Klopp change things around slightly at the break, with Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge among Liverpool's subs. A more left-field option is youngster Ben Woodburn, who shot to stardom last month when becoming the club's youngest-ever scorer with his strike from the bench against Leeds United in the EFL Cup. LIVERPOOL SUBS: Karius, Sturridge, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Matip, Woodburn SWANSEA CITY SUBS: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Amat, Fulton, Dyer, Baston, McBurnie © SilverHub

1.25pm It was actually Swansea, with six defeats in their last seven prior to today, who came closest to a breakthrough goal when Tom Carroll - one of two debutants in their starting ranks, along with Martin Olsson - saw his shot deflect off Dejan Lovren and clip the outside of the upright. For all of Liverpool's possession - 72% in all - they failed to do anything with it in that bland first half.

1.22pm The best chance of a disappointing first half for Liverpool fell to Emre Can early on, but he could only head the ball over the bar when picked out by a Jordan Henderson cross. Adam Lallana then sent an overhead kick over the bar with what proved to be a rare attempt of any sort; Liverpool failing to register a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

1.19pm Referee Kevin Friend beings the opening 45 minutes to a close - thankfully! It has been a dire game of football so far, with zero attempts on target and very little in terms of excitement. Liverpool have dominated the ball but done very little with it.

45 min HALF TIME: LIVERPOOL 0-0 SWANSEA CITY

43 min It has been a disappointing half of football from a neutral's irrespective; just the seven attempts in all and none on target at either end. Carroll hit the post for Swansea while Lallana sent an overhead kick clear of the bar.

41 min All 11 Swansea players are back behind the ball, and that is starting to frustrate Liverpool as they are still awaiting their first attempt on target. No side has conceded more than the Swans this term, but they have done well here so far.

39 min Not that surprising to see that Liverpool have attempted double the amount of passes than their opponents. Lallana picks out Firmino with one of those passes, but the Brazilian could only glance over the bar from 10 yards out.

37 min Liverpool fans attempt to rouse their players following what has been a lacklustre display. The Reds have stlll yet to test Fabianski, with Lallana's wayward overhead kick proving to be the closest they have come to a goal.

35 min YELLOW CARD! The first caution of the afternoon is shown to Klavan, who knew exactly what he was doing when standing directly in the path of Olsson to block his run through on goal. Swansea starting to come out of their shell a little.

33 min Good keeping from Fabianski to collect the ball ahead of Firmino. The Reds still yet to get going at Anfield, which is reflected by the rather disappointing atmosphere. A breakthrough goal will change all that, of course.

31 min A superb block from Mawson prevents Firmino's stinger from finding the target. Fabianski likely had it covered but that was a great piece of defending from the youngster, who really put his body on the line for his side then.

29 min Swansea showing a bit more confidence over the past few minutes, putting some passes together. Liverpool happy to let them do so as they gather their breath, but expect the Reds to click back into gear shortly as they seek that opener.

27 min Liverpool have had three attempts in all so far in the opening 27 minutes of the match, but Lukasz Fabianski has yet to be tested. Up the other end, debutant Tom Carroll saw his deflected shot clip the frame of the goal.

25 min A real dangerous cross into the box is not capitalised on by Firmino, who failed to get any connection on the ball with his attempted header. Perhaps a little put off by Lallana as hit teammate made an identical run into the area.

23 min Firmino, Lallana and Coutinho yet to really get their foot on the ball in areas where it matters. It is turning into a frustrating afternoon for the Reds at Anfield, just as many predicted it to be . Still a long, long way to go!

21 min Liverpool have been unable to create too much in the opening quarter of the match; Lallana's overhead kick and a Can header inside the box the closest they have come to making a breakthrough in this early Premier League kickoff.

19 min Clement will be happy enough with the way this match has panned out thus far. The Swans have had to sit back pretty much throughout, but the closest we have come to a goal was that deflected Carroll chance a few minutes ago.

17 min OFF THE POST! From a rare attacking move, Swansea debutant takes on the shot and sees his effort deflect of Lovren on to the post. A real scare for the Reds, who know that their possession must be converted into serious attempts.

15 min It is going to be a long afternoon for Swansea at this rate, with Liverpool already getting away a couple of attempts - none of target so far. The Swans restricted Arsenal to just one shot on goal in the opening 30 minutes last week, remember.

13 min SHOT! Lallana attempts to become the latest in a long list of players to score an overhead kick, but his attempt ends well over the bar in the end. Good ball in from Coutinho, as the hosts continue to dominate possession.

11 min Swansea look to break down the right through Llorente. The attack comes to nothing and all of a sudden the visitors are stretched, but Lallana's cross for Coutinho is overhit and goes straight out of play. The Reds have seen 75% of the ball so far.

9 min Liverpool keeping up this early pressure at Anfield, with Firmino's ball into the box well defended by Fernandez. Swansea having to do plenty of sitting back, but that was entirely expected against one of the country's best sides right now.

7 min Sigurdsson appears to be playing out on the left of a Swansea front three. Routledge and Llorente also up top for the Swans, but expect Sigurdsson and Routledge to drop into midfield when their side are soaking up the pressure.

5 min CHANCE! The first opening of the match falls the way of Can, who can only send his header over he bar when picked out by Henderson. Not the easiest of chances for the German, who had to generate some power to go with the precision.

3 min The hosts have made a positive enough start to the match, seeing plenty of the ball and looking to work it into the box. Swansea will likely have to soak up plenty of pressure over the next hour-and-a-half, but they are well set up to do exactly that.

1 min KICK OFF! We are up and running at Anfield in this opening match of the Premier League weekend. A reminder of the team news for you: Liverpool have made two changes from their last league outing, including the return of Philippe Coutinho, while We are up and running at Anfield in this opening match of the Premier League weekend. A reminder of the team news for you: Liverpool have made two changes from their last league outing, including the return of Philippe Coutinho, while Swansea City make three alterations.

12.28pm Both sets of players are now out on the field of play, with kickoff on Merseyside just a couple of minutes away. Liverpool have not tasted defeat at Anfield in a year, while Swansea are winless here in their league history. The Reds have the advantage of playing first this weekend, but can the make it count? If they do so, the pressure will very much be on Tottenham and Manchester City ahead of their clash later today. © SilverHub

12.26pm PREDICTION! On he face of it this is an easy one to call; Liverpool, aiming to move back into second place and within four points of Chelsea taking on bottom-placed Swansea City. The visitors have fared badly here in league competition down the years, failing to win in 15 attempts, and I am not expecting that to end this afternoon. A strong start will help the Reds, as the Swans did well to restrict Arsenal in the early stages last week. 3-1.

12.24pm We are now just six minutes away from kickoff at Anfield. This is the first of four-successive home games for the Reds, who also face Southampton and Wolves here in the EFL Cup and FA Cup over the next week, while also playing host to Chelsea in a mammoth Premier League clash at the very end of the month. It is make-or-break time for the Reds, who are desperate to sustain their title hopes throughout following a few near-misses in recent years.

12.22pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Swansea City have never won at Liverpool in the league, drawing three and losing 12 of their previous visits here. The Welsh club have won twice at Anfield in cup competitions, though - a 2-1 win in the 1964 FA Cup and, more recently, a 3-1 League Cup fourth-round victory a little over four years ago. Should they end that league run and win on Merseyside today, all of a sudden things appear far brighter for the Swans.

12.20pm Clement is full of praise for his opposite number, meanwhile, who he has faced off against once before when assistant at Real Madrid. The Englishman made a huge leap by departing his position as Bayern Munich deputy to take on this role at Swansea, which many believed is a doomed job. The Swans are only one point adrift of safety, though, with four teams essentially battling for their survival as we enter the final few months of the season.

12.18pm Klopp doing his best Mourinho impersonation by calling on home fans to generate a "wonder atmosphere" this afternoon, as the Reds look to continue their impressive home form. Liverpool have yet to lose at Anfield this term, dropping just two points overall. Due to the regeneration works taking place in the summer, Klopp's men will play far more home games than away in the closing months of the season.

12.16pm With kickoff at Anfield now a little under 15 minutes away, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Jurgen Klopp: "For both teams this game is very important. It's only finals now. Swansea playing to stay in the league. Really intense. Let's have an outstanding atmosphere and play Liverpool football. We should have enough proof that it's easier to enjoy football with a wonderful atmosphere." Paul Clement: "I have come across [Klopp] when we played Dortmund at Real in the Champions League. We won 3-0 in the first game and lost the second game 2-0. He has been very good for this league; he has energy and charisma and that is the sort of coach you want here."

12.14pm The gap on Crystal Palace in 17th is currently just one point, but the Swans; poor goal difference essentially sees that margin doubled. City travel to Anfield on the back of a huge win at Selhurst Park last time out, aiming to win back-to-back away games in the same Premier League season for the first time since May 2015. They have conceded at least three goals in three of their last nine outings, meanwhile, shipping a league-high 49 in 21 overall - a tally that only Barnsley can match in Premier League history.

12.12pm Having faced Arsenal last weekend, Swansea are now gearing up for this tricky trip to Anfield and away games against Manchester City and Chelsea over the next month or so. There are also home games against Southampton and champions Leicester City during that run; games the Swans really need to win if they are to avoid potentially being cut adrift at the bottom heading into the business end of the season.

12.10pm Jurgen Klopp has guided Liverpool into third place in the Premier League table, level with Tottenham Hotspur and seven points adrift of Chelsea. The Reds claimed a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in their last outing - a result that was a little disappointing after leading at the home of their rivals for the best part of an hour - to make it four games without a win to start 2017. Victory over Plymouth Argyle in midweek rectified that, though they must now take all three points against Swansea City. © SilverHub

12.08pm Clement was keen to take the positives from his first official league game in charge - the 4-0 defeat to Arsenal seven days ago. Swansea restricted their opponents to just one attempt on target in the opening 30 minutes of that match, while racking up a few shots on goal of their own, but they were unable to sustain it and in the end they were blown away by the Gunners over the following hour. Lessons must be learned from that one, with things only getting tougher in the next few weeks.

12.06pm Swansea have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions, but that solitary win - a 2-1 triumph away at Crystal Palace; a match that Clement watched from the stands for large parts before rushing down to the touchline to dish out some instructions - ensures that they still have hope of remaining in the division come the end of the season. Things may look incredibly bleak for the division's basement boys, but a win today will take them out of the relegation zone.

12.04pm Clement certainly has his work cut out at Swansea, then, with the Welsh outfit sitting bottom of the Premier League table after collecting just 15 points from a possible 63. The Swans may now be under new management, but the former Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain assistant has taken on one hell of a job and faces the trickiest of fixture lists to ease him back into full-time management.

12.02pm DID YOU KNOW? Jurgen Klopp's men have failed to score in just two of their 24 home league games under the German, both coming against Manchester United. Liverpool have also trailed for only 180 minutes in the Premier League this season - a league-low figure - while in contrast Swansea City have been behind for 731 minutes, which is second only to fellow strugglers Sunderland (744).

12.00pm Liverpool will hope to see their cup aspirations alive and well by the time Chelsea visit here on January 31 - a truly massive game that, should the Blues win, could possibly bring an end to the title race with a few months still to go. The Reds know that victory today will take them to 48 points after 22 games of this Premier League season - a club-record tally, surpassing the 47 accrued in 2008-09. Excitement is certainly growing around these parts, but do they have what it takes to sustain the challenge?

11.58am Klopp was disappointed not to take all three points back from Old Trafford, having led in the match for the best part of an hour before finally crumbling when Zlatan Ibrahimovic found a way through. There is now a massive week ahead for Liverpool, as they compete in three different competitions; today's league match against Swansea being followed up by that EFL Cup semi-final second-leg against Southampton and an FA Cup fourth-round meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

11.56am It is fair to say that Liverpool failed to push on from their huge 1-0 win over Man City on New Year's Eve, with draws against Sunderland and Plymouth in their next two games, while also drawing against Man United last weekend. That 1-1 tie at Old Trafford is a decent result on the face of it, coming at the home of their rivals who headed into the game on the back of a terrific run of form. There was also a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the EFL cup - a disappointing result but one that can be rectified in the return leg next week.

11.54am The Reds will be hoping to pick up the win required to climb back into second - temporarily, at least - and watch as things unfold over the remainder of the weekend. Klopp's charges have lost just three of their 28 games this season, but they have started 2017 in a slow manner and have won just one of their five games since the turn of the year - a 1-0 triumph over Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup third-round replay in midweek. Far from a classic performance, though very much job done.

11.52am Liverpool head into this game sitting third in the Premier League table, level on points with Tottenham Hotspur and seven points adrift of leaders - and clear favourites for the title - Chelsea. The gap at the big is fairly big, certainly the biggest in Europe's top five leagues, but it is incredibly tight elsewhere in that top six. Five points separate second and sixth at the start of play, but with Spurs facing Man City later today something has to give.

© SilverHub Joel Matip has been given the green light to feature for Liverpool following his dispute with national side Cameroon, but manager Jurgen Klopp has opted to stick with Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan at the back for this early kickoff. The hosts make two changes in all from last time out, with Philippe Coutinho and Nathaniel Clyne coming in, while Swansea City make the three alterations - debutants Tom Carroll and Martin Olsson among those to come in.

11.48am Matip back in the Liverpool squad after his recent absence, then, with FIFA confirming on Friday evening that his is free to feature for his club side following his dispute with national side Cameroon. Origi also drops down to the bench for the Reds, while Daniel Sturridge is again overlooked for selection. Swansea do not have as many proven back-up options to choose from, meanwhile, though Oliver McBurnie has been in fine form for the Under-23s side and will hope to make an impact if called upon today.

11.46am BENCH WATCH! LIVERPOOL SUBS: Karius, Sturridge, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Matip, Woodburn SWANSEA CITY SUBS: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Amat, Fulton, Dyer, Baston, McBurnie

11.44am There is a major absence in the Swans' XI as Ki Sung-Yueng misses out with a slight calf strain, and Leon Britton will also play no part due to an identical injury issue. Nathan Dyer and Stephen Kingsley join Ki in dropping out of the side, as Clement attempts to turn his side's fortunes around with this most difficult of tests at Anfield. Luciano Narsingh has seen his debut delayed by a calf complaint, meanwhile, and Jefferson Montero, Neil Taylor and Modou Barrow are also on the injury list.

11.42am In terms of the visitors, manager Paul Clement has made three changes for what is his second league game in charge of the Swans. Martin Olsson and Tom Carroll, signed from Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively earlier this week, both come into the side for their debuts, while Leroy Fer - overlooked in recent weeks after a positive start to the campaign - also earns a recall to the side due to injury problems elsewhere.

11.40am James Milner continues at right-back, meanwhile, looking to build on an impressive record that has seen him never lose a Premier League game after finding the net. The Englishman converted from the spot six days ago to help his side to a 1-1 draw against Man United, making it 46 games in all now - a Premier League record alongside Darius Vassell - to prove his worth to this Liverpool side. The return of Clyne after two games out on the opposite flank is also a major boost for the hosts.

11.38am Divock Origi is the other player to drop out of the starting XI from last time out due to the return of Coutinho, but there is of course no Sadio Mane for Liverpool due to his Africa Cup of Nations involvement. Speaking of which, Joel Matip was given the all-clear to feature in the Reds' squad today following his club-against-country row, with FIFA declaring that he had indeed retired from international duty and is therefore free to continue playing for his club side.

11.36am Starting with a look at the home team, Klopp has been boosted by the return of Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian makes his first league start since November, joining Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino in a three-man frontline. Nathaniel Clyne has also recovered from a rib injury to take the place of Trent Alexander-Arnold at full-back in the only other chance from the 1-1 draw with Manchester United last time out.

11.34am TEAM NEWS! LIVERPOOL XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino SWANSEA CITY XI: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Cork, Carroll; Fer, Sigurdsson, Routledge; Llorente

11.32am This is a fixture that Liverpool ave fared well in down the years, having never lost to today's opponent at Anfield in the league, but all eyes will be on Jurgen Klopp and his men in the opening game of this Premier League weekend. With Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City facing off a little later, this is a big chance for the Reds to cement their position as the best-placed side to challenge Chelsea for the title. Another slip-up, however, and all of a sudden Klopp's side will be looking over their shoulders.