Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
The FIFA confirms that Joel Matip is eligible to play against Swansea City on Saturday.
Liverpool have announced that Joel Matip has been given the green light by FIFA to continue playing following the recent uncertainty over his eligibility.

The 25-year-old has had to watch on from the stands since returning from injury, as the defender was embroiled in a club-against-country dispute that required clarification from world football's governing body.

As of Friday afternoon, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had still not heard from FIFA whether Matip had been granted the all-clear to play a part against Swansea City this weekend, but confirmation has now been given and he is now in line to feature.

The confusion stemmed from Matip's supposed retirement from international football with Cameroon, which was the subject of a complaint after he turned down the advances of a call-up to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Matip was withdrawn from Liverpool's squad to face Manchester United at the last minute and he also missed out on the FA Cup win over Plymouth Argyle in midweek, with Liverpool fearful that he could have missed a further month of action had the situation not been resolved.

Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
