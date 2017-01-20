General view of Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that he is still awaiting contact from FIFA regarding the eligibility of defender Joel Matip.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is still awaiting FIFA's decision regarding the eligibility of defender Joel Matip.

Klopp announced earlier this week that FIFA would be in contact by Friday as the uncertainty around Matip's availability continues, with the centre-back embroiled in a club versus country row having turned down the chance to represent Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool have been unable to select Matip for their last two matches despite being confident that he is free to play, and Klopp is still in the dark over the situation.

"I don't have an update. FIFA mentioned to us Friday would be D-Day. The Matip case is obviously, for us, special and we do not feel it is fair. We do what we can but we cannot change it and we cannot turn it in our direction because we want it," he told reporters.

"It is difficult in this position because with the fixtures we have at the moment we don't have a lot of training time and you have to work with the team which could start in the next game. And when you're not sure what to do with Joel he is not that involved. I had to put me outside this case a little bit because I need my full concentration about other things. It is another experience which you don't need but we have to learn from it.

"But it is not about the African Cup of Nations: I absolutely do not have a problem with the African Cup of Nations, it is the opposite. I have respect for all what they are doing there in the most difficult circumstances still. It is a great tournament - in the middle of our season makes it not too cool but that is not my decision."

Matip remains a doubt for Liverpool's Premier League clash with Swansea City on Saturday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
